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Insurance Museum to stage ‘immersive’ exhibition at the Bank of England

Reg Brown, chairman of the Insurance Museum
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Insurance Museum will stage an exhibition After The Fire: Insurance, Finance and A Rebuilt City in partnership with the Bank of England from 5th October – 27th November.

The exhibition will seek to explore what the IM described as “the extraordinary moment in the early 18th century when modern insurance, global trade and central banking emerged in the City of London, reshaping the world and laying the foundations of today’s financial and insurance sectors”.

Early financial cityRelatedFund raising campaign for Insurance Museum launched 

The Insurance Museum has launched a fundraising campaign to open a museum in London, EC3, in three years’ time dedicated to

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