MGA launches into specialist home market with Aviva hires

Specialist MGA Euna has launched a personal lines proposition with the introduction of Specialist Home, a non-standard residential and contract works product.

It follows the appointment of former Aviva private client head of underwriting Simon Goddard and regional key parter and 110 team leader Sam Gardiner.

Euna has also recruited Stuart Rickett and Craig Woolley, who join from Renovation Underwriting where they were head of binder management and underwriter respectively.

When a risk falls outside the standard market, brokers need more than another online referral. They need direct access to experienced underwriters with the authority to make informed