Profile: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell

Rebecca Gambrell, managing director of SME and delegated authorities at Aviva, reflects on her career in insurance and how offering digital and modular products are vital going forward.

Although Gambrell’s dad had worked in insurance, like many others in the industry she partly fell into it rather than specifically chose it.

With a “little bit” of knowledge of insurance and the different opportunities available, an opportunity arose for Gambrell during her placement year at university. Looking to put her maths degree to good use, she secured a pricing actuarial role at Zurich.

I love working in the SME and digital environment. It’s something that’s very close to my heart. I did