Profile: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell
Rebecca Gambrell, managing director of SME and delegated authorities at Aviva, reflects on her career in insurance and how offering digital and modular products are vital going forward.
Although Gambrell’s dad had worked in insurance, like many others in the industry she partly fell into it rather than specifically chose it.
With a “little bit” of knowledge of insurance and the different opportunities available, an opportunity arose for Gambrell during her placement year at university. Looking to put her maths degree to good use, she secured a pricing actuarial role at Zurich.
I love working in the SME and digital environment. It’s something that’s very close to my heart. I did
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Cowbell co-founder: “insurance doesn’t need another chatbot”
Cyber and specialty insurer Cowbell claims it has seen new business grow 53% since it introduced a new AI platform.
Vote for the best insurers, MGAs and networks of the year
Which insurers, MGAs and networks go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service to brokers?
Policy Expert backer Cinven hails ‘marquee opportunity’ with latest investment
Optio has announced that international private equity firm Cinven, and global investment group La Caisse, have agreed to jointly acquire a majority stake from Preservation Capital Partners.
New CEO Winslow plans to ‘unlock the next phase of CFC’s growth’
Former Direct Line Group boss Adam Winslow has today joined CFC as group CEO.
Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode nine, Aviva’s Dave Martin
Aviva leader Dave Martin joins Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg for the latest episode of the Double Indemnity podcast series.
Allianz charges up mid-market battery storage proposition
Allianz UK claims to have expanded its Battery Energy Storage Systems underwriting capability to give brokers confidence and specialist support for customers with renewable energy projects.
Motor insurers to report “heavier” losses in 2026 – EY
UK motor insurers are expected to report heavier losses in 2026 with net combined ratio of 108% forecast, after reporting a small underwriting loss in 2025, according to EY’s latest analysis.
Allianz CEO Holmes: Brokers key to improving insurance customer trust above ‘average’
Allianz UK has launched Trust Issues, designed to track how UK consumers and SMEs experience trust in insurance.