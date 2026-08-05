Acrisure MGA senior trio Palmer, Read and Banks exit for Ardonagh reunion at Geo

Three bosses at Acrisure’s MGA arm AUK have handed their notices in and are heading for a reunion with Ardonagh, Insurance Age has learned.

According to sources AUK’s managing director Nigel Palmer, pictured, alongside directors Simon Read and Scott Banks are set to resurface at Geo, the MGA business owned by Ardonagh’s retail arm Everywhen.

It is understood that a double digit number of AUK colleagues are set to join them.

2025 [was] another phenomenal year of growth, exceeding budget/targets in all areas and writing over £40m [of] new business GWP.Nigel Palmer, AUK

Palmer left Everywhen’s predecessor Towergate Insurance in 2022 where