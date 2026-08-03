Aviva unveils new broker charity initiative

Aviva has launched a new fund-matching initiative, Double the Difference, to help brokers’ charity efforts.

The new fund replaces the former Aviva Broker Community Fund, which raised a total of more than £375,000 for the causes championed by intermediaries.

Through the new scheme, Aviva is providing up to £5,000 per broker-led charity initiative through matching individual donations of up to £250, enabling brokers to double their support for the charities they champion.

Donate up to £200,000

Available to UK-based brokers that trade with Aviva, the insurer has pledged to donate up to £200,000 through the