Loss adjuster acquires Manchester liability claims specialist

Loss adjusting and claims solutions group QuestGates has acquired Howell Wild.

Founded in 2001, the Manchester-based business specialises in handling complex liability claims for UK and international insurers, self-insureds and brokers.

Its areas of expertise include product liability, public liability, employers’ liability, construction, professional indemnity and other specialist classes.

Perfect fit

Chris Hall, group executive chairman of QuestGates, pictured, said: “Howell Wild is a perfect fit and we are delighted to welcome John and the team to QuestGates.

Their