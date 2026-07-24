 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Loss adjuster acquires Manchester liability claims specialist

Chris Hall - 2022_CII
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Loss adjusting and claims solutions group QuestGates has acquired Howell Wild.

Founded in 2001, the Manchester-based business specialises in handling complex liability claims for UK and international insurers, self-insureds and brokers.

Its areas of expertise include product liability, public liability, employers’ liability, construction, professional indemnity and other specialist classes.

Perfect fit

Chris Hall, group executive chairman of QuestGates, pictured, said: “Howell Wild is a perfect fit and we are delighted to welcome John and the team to QuestGates.

Their

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Commercial

A boardroom photo with the words: FEAR IN THE BOARDROOMS. Who will survive ... and what will be left of their bonus? Rated X
What is behind the big broker boss upheaval of 2025/6?

The last 10 months have seen significant boardroom reshuffles among the UK’s biggest brokers. Getting horror movie vibes from the early 80s, Jonathan Swift has a stab at assessing the reasons behind the upheaval – and whether the body count might grow before the year is out.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: