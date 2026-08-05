Hiscox to boost UK retail productivity with augmented underwriting

Hiscox is seeking to double down on productivity improvements across its retail business in the UK through AI augmented underwriting.

The news came as the insurer unveiled its half year results today with Hiscox UK growing its written premium by 10.2%, on a constant currency basis, to $530.2m [£393.7m] for the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: $463.4m),

Overall the Hiscox Retail business – in which the UK sits – reported an adjusted profit before tax of $191.5m (H1 2025: $165.7m), a combined operating ratio of 88.1% (H1 2025: 88.6%) and written premium of $1.56bn (H1 2025: $1.39bn).

Improving efficiency

Commenting on how the