What is behind the big broker boss upheaval of 2025/6?
The last 10 months have seen significant boardroom reshuffles among the UK’s biggest brokers. Getting horror movie vibes from the early 80s, Jonathan Swift has a stab at assessing the reasons behind the upheaval – and whether the body count might grow before the year is out.
As a teenager I have to admit a fascination with many of the horror-inflected VHS titles and lurid sleeves displayed around local video stores in the 80s.
I was of course too young to rent these films, but the names and eye-catching artwork has remained with me to this day.
And now to the pantheon of such shockers as The Ghastly Ones, Don’t Go in the Woods and Night of the Howling Beast, the insurance broking sector seems to be having its own Video Nasty-worthy moment; I am calling it The Big
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