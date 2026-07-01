Clear hires retail boss from Aon as Williams takes new role

Clear Group today announced two senior leadership appointments including a hire from Aon.

The current retail CEO Phil Williams will take on the role of group chief commercial officer (CCO), while Matthew Alcott replaces him.

Both appointments take effect in September 2026.

As Clear continues to evolve, it’s important that our leadership structure evolves alongside it. Phil’s new role reflects the increasing scale and diversity of our business and the opportunity to strengthen our commercial focus across the group.Mike Edgeley, Clear Group

In a statement Clear said the appointments