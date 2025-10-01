Video Q&A: Arch Insurance’s Mike Bottle on standing out in the mid-corporate space

In this video Mike Bottle, managing director, Arch Insurance UK Regional discusses how the business has evolved over recent years.

Talking to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift he details the response from brokers, and the USPs it has brought to the UK regions that have made Arch stand out in the competitive mid-market sector.

Bottle gives insights into opportunities he believes exist for Arch UK and its brokers in the product liability space; and previews the product clinic it will be giving on this subject as an expert partner at the Broker Expo in Birmingham.

