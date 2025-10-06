Video Q&A: Arch’s Stuart Danskin on product liability opportunities for brokers

In this video Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting, Arch Insurance UK Regional, outlines the opportunities for UK regional brokers in selling product liability.

In discussion with Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift he highlights the Arch UK sweet spot in terms of premium size and risk profile.

He also discusses the challenges these specialist businesses face such as managing international exports against a background of tariffs and trade barriers; and how Arch can assist brokers that have prospective product liability clients.

The Arch Insurance UK regional team will be holding a product clinic on product liability as an expert partner at the Broker Expo in Birmingham on 9 October. To attend sign up here.