 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Sabre hungry for ‘as much growth as we can lay our hands on’ but only at ‘right margin’, says CEO

Geoff Carter

Sabre grew by more than expected in the first half of the year, adding new broker agencies every week, CEO Geoff Carter has confirmed.

The motor specialist boosted gross written premium by 15.7% compared to the same period of last year reaching £116m as it maintained profitability and a sub 90% combined operating ratio.

It was “really good growth, more than we expected, and I guess the important angle is we’ve driven that growth before the market has turned substantially,” Carter told Insurance Age.

Motor GWP leapt by £16m to £103.4m as the number of policies rose 33,000 to 232,000.

“We’ve not really seen a big market turn yet. We

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: