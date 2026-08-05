Sabre hungry for ‘as much growth as we can lay our hands on’ but only at ‘right margin’, says CEO

Sabre grew by more than expected in the first half of the year, adding new broker agencies every week, CEO Geoff Carter has confirmed.

The motor specialist boosted gross written premium by 15.7% compared to the same period of last year reaching £116m as it maintained profitability and a sub 90% combined operating ratio.

It was “really good growth, more than we expected, and I guess the important angle is we’ve driven that growth before the market has turned substantially,” Carter told Insurance Age.

Motor GWP leapt by £16m to £103.4m as the number of policies rose 33,000 to 232,000.

“We’ve not really seen a big market turn yet. We