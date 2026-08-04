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Chubb extends PI to Acturis

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    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Chubb has added its professional indemnity insurance product onto Acturis.

The move has created a third route to market for brokers for this offering, alongside Chubb Ignite and traditional offline placement.

RelatedChubb extends middle-market range with four launches 

Chubb has launched four specific package products, extending its MasterPackage offering, to meet the needs of middle-market clients.

Chubb’s PI product provides cover for a broad range of professional service firms, protecting them against failure of service, errors and omissions, and negligence claims.

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