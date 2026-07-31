People Moves: 27 – 31 July 2026

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Featured: Pen Underwriting, Open GI, MS Amlin, and AxisPen adds to construction and casualty sectors

Pen Underwriting has made four underwriting appointments into its UK construction and casualty practice.

Dawn Strong has been appointed to senior casualty underwriter and joins Pen’s Liphook office in Hampshire, bringing more than 20 years of commercial insurance experience to the role.

Most recently at Zurich Insurance, she has spent the past three years as trading underwriter.

Ravi Banger has taken