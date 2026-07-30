Former Gallagher PL and HNW lead joins Partners&

Partners& has hired Susan Young as managing partner for SME and schemes.

Young, pictured, brings 30 years of industry experience to the role and her new employer described her appointment as integral to the firm meeting its ambition to become an “SME champion”.

She spent 27 years at Gallagher, latterly leading the private client and personal lines division.

Having left the broker in September 2023, Young joined Sigma Connected as director of insurance services.

At Partners& she will play a key part in its strategy to be a key proponent for owner-managed businesses in