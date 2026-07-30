Chinese car brands now account for 1.2% of UK PL motor policies

Only one in five consumers [21%] shopping for motor insurance switched provider in Q4 2025 – the lowest level recorded since Q1 2023, according to new research.

Analysis of the motor insurance market from LexisNexis Risk Solutions found approximately 17,000 fewer consumers per day shopped for motor insurance in 2025 compared with 2024.

However, it added shopping activity increased slightly in Q4 2025, with around 1000 more daily shoppers than in Q4 2024.

Chinese brands

Chinese car brands accounted for 1.2% of personal lines insurance policies by end of 2025, up from 0.6% in 2022, with market share increasing consistently quarter on quarter throughout the