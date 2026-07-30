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Bspoke promotes Tonge again, widening his remit

Wayne Tonge
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Bspoke Group has appointed Wayne Tonge as managing director of commercial and delegated authority, subject to regulatory approval.

In the newly created role, Tonge, pictured, will take on expanded responsibilities as MD of Bspoke Underwriting, alongside his existing positions as MD of commercial, and MD Miramar Underwriting.

The MGA explained he will be tasked with leading the continued development of the commercial and delegated authority businesses, focusing on delivering a consistent and efficient trading experience, strengthening market relationships, and identifying new opportunities across the portfolio.

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