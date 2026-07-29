Everywhen reports ‘bleak picture’ for SMEs

Everywhen has found 38% of SMEs believe economic uncertainty will have the biggest impact on firms over the next 12 months, according to a survey by the firm.

That result came ahead of rising costs (31%), AI and new technology (24%) and cyber security (7%).

Everywhen opined the results paint a “bleak picture of a business community focused on navigating an unpredictable trading environment”.

RelatedSME underinsurance fears deepen

SMEs are increasingly worried about being underinsured as they cut back or cancel business insurance policies, but in a positive development, nearly one in three firms have started working with a broker in the past two years