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Partners& seals biggest deal yet with Top 100 Broker swoop

Phil Barton
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Partners& has acquired Top 100 insurance broker M&DH, a specialist in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 2002 by Richard Hames, the Bedford-based firm has more than 70 employees.

Partners& claimed the acquisition will form a regional hub for the combined business in the northern home counties.

In February M&DH announced plans to grow its headcount to a 100 after securing an investment loan from Allica Bank.

Our clients remain at the centre of everything we do. They can be assured that M&DH will continue to provide the same trusted advice, personal service and commitment they have come to

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