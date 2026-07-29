Partners& seals biggest deal yet with Top 100 Broker swoop
Partners& has acquired Top 100 insurance broker M&DH, a specialist in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
Founded in 2002 by Richard Hames, the Bedford-based firm has more than 70 employees.
Partners& claimed the acquisition will form a regional hub for the combined business in the northern home counties.
In February M&DH announced plans to grow its headcount to a 100 after securing an investment loan from Allica Bank.
Our clients remain at the centre of everything we do. They can be assured that M&DH will continue to provide the same trusted advice, personal service and commitment they have come to
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