Aviva hires personal lines CUO from Lloyd’s

Aviva has named Emma Stewart as personal lines chief underwriting officer, effective 1 December 2026.

Bringing 16 years of general insurance experience, she will join Aviva from Lloyd’s where she spent the past 10 years.

During her time at the London marketplace Stewart, pictured, held a number of senior leadership positions and led regulatory and strategic transformation initiatives across the organisation, Aviva outlined.

Emma’s deep technical expertise, proven leadership and extensive industry experience will be a real asset to Aviva. I look forward to welcoming her to the personal lines