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MGA replaces Accredited with £500m Hadron capacity deal

deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agents Integra Insurance Solutions and Congregational Insurance Solutions, have entered a partnership with Hadron to provide £500m underwriting capacity across their respective home and church insurance offerings.

The deal see Hadron replace Accredited Insurance that backed the MGA in July 2023 with a multi-year contract.

Integra delivers products through its “diversified distribution model,” working with insurance partners and affinities as well as providing its own home insurance products, Nidus and Nidus Plus, to brokers.

Part of Integra Group, Congregational is a separate specialist MGA focused on to serving churches across the UK, with more than 130 years of sector expertise.

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