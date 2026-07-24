Insurance broker appears on Love Island

Insurance broker at Lloyd’s firm Insurance Risk Solutions Julia Majchrzak makes waves on Love Island UK.

The 26-year-old from London is taking part of in season 13 of the show and entered the show on day 23 and the main villa on day 26.

The ITV reality show is hosted by Maya Jama and filmed in a villa in Mallorca.

According to Majchrzak’s RocketReach page, she joined IRS in 2025. Prior to that she was an underwriting assistant at Oilfield Insurance Agencies and account executive at NorthStandard.

IRS told Insurance Age it is aware its colleague is appearing on Love Island and “wishes them well during