People Moves: 20 – 24 July 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Consilium hires managing partner of energy division

Samuel Outram has joined Consilium as managing partner in its energy risk solutions division from Amwins Global Risks.

He was most recently divisional director for energy and brings more than 17 years of experience across the upstream and midstream energy markets.

His previous roles include energy broker positions with Roberts Armytage & Partners and Cogent International.

Peter Coleman, CEO of