Insurers rally around FCA halted broker Anthony Jones’ customers

Insurers have rallied around the customers of paused broker Anthony Jones, promising to minimise disruption and honour existing policies.

Last week, Insurance Age reported that at the behest of the Financial Conduct Authority, Anthony Jones had agreed to stop carrying out any Part 4A permission regulated activity on 9 July, meaning it can’t provide any services on behalf of an insurer.

According to Dartford-based Anthony Jones’ website, it provides business insurance, commercial motor and personal lines cover.

It spotlights transport and cargo, truck HGV owner–operators, vape and electronic cigarette, intellectual property, and high