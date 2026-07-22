Ex-CEO John Neal broke Lloyd’s rules – investigation finds

Following an investigation, the Council of Lloyd’s today concluded the conduct of the former CEO of Lloyd’s John Neal, “fell significantly below the standards expected of [its] senior leaders”.

It added Neal’s, pictured, behaviour was detrimental to the interests of the corporation and the Lloyd’s market.

Based on the conclusions of the investigation, the Council found the relationship between Neal and the former corporate affairs director Rebekah Clement, was sufficiently close during their employment at Lloyd’s that it could be viewed as creating a perceived conflict of interest.

The findings confirmed the relationship was not disclosed by either Neal or Clement, a breach of Lloyd’s