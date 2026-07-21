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Dual targets mid-corporate construction clients as it increases capacity

construction
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Dual UK has increased its construction capability capacity for project contractors all risks/renovation cover to over £25m with backing from Axa XL, Great American International Insurance (UK), and other A rated capacity partners.

The enhancement will enable the managing general agent to move into the mid-corporate sector for project and renovation businesses, it explained.

Dual UK’s annual contractor’s product will also see a capacity capability increase, meaning it can provide cover for businesses with a turnover of up to £50m and contract values up to £20m.

They are already a well-respected partner in this space, and we know that their current and future clients will benefit from their expanded presence and increased

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