People Moves: 13 – 17 July 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: IFB, Qlaims, Arch, Renovation Underwriting, CFC and Moonrock.

Allianz’s Fletcher added to IFB’s board

The Insurance Fraud Bureau has appointed director of financial crime at Allianz UK Ben Fletcher to its board of directors and as chair of the General Insurance Fraud Committee.

The appointment follows the departure of Margaret Scott from the IFB board after leaving Allianz, and the resignation of Adele Sumner as GIFC chair following her departure from Intact.

His appointment supports the