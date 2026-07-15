Open GI reveals new landlord product from Arkel on platform
Open GI has added managing general agent Arkel’s new landlord product to its SME platform, in the latest of a string of enhancements for commercial brokers.
As revealed by Insurance Age the software house expanded its panel with Covéa’s property owners policy earlier this month.
Prime SME Property Owners from Commercial Express, and Arkel’s Landlords Let Property product have also previously been brought on board.
The new offering, Premier Let (see box), gives brokers access to A-rated capacity for non-standard risks such as atypical construction, occupancy, flood and subsidence risks.Premier Let
The cover includes:Building sum insured up to
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