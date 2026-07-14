Allianz confirms jobs at risk as it reshuffles management structure

Allianz Commercial UK is set to restructure its management layers which will lead to staff cuts.

As first revealed by sister title Insurance Post, the insurer is merging branch and regional management roles.

In April Allianz revamped its commercial management as it announced Nick Hobbs was set to leave after 25 years with the insurer.

Previously, under the old model, people sat in general teams where workloads were triaged and underwriters could be working across multiple products. That’s probably the biggest change we’re trying to make.Phuong Ly, Allianz Commercial UK

Phuong Ly, managing