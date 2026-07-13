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NBS swings for golf club insurance

Golf clubs and balls on a green lawn in a beautiful golf course with morning sunshine
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agent NBS Underwriting has launched a specialist golf club insurance product to provide brokers with “access to tailored cover”.

The policy provides material damage cover with limits of up to £15m. It also offers public liability cover up to £5m with an option to increase to £10m through an excess layer arrangement, and employers’ liability cover up to £10m.

As a keen golfer, it’s particularly rewarding to bring this product to market and offer brokers a specialist solution for this sector.Steve Cowman, NBS

Accommodating a “wide range of risks”, the MGA outlined the “customisable” package can include clubhouses, restaurants

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