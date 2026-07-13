Jensten buys Scottish broker Kelvin Smith

Jensten Group has bought Scottish broker Kelvin Smith Insurance, deepening its presence in the country after two deals in 2025.

Glasgow-headquartered Kelvin Smith adds 30 staff, over 3,000 clients and £22m of gross written premium to Jensten.

Established in 1982, Kelvin Smith’s offering spans commercial risks, fleet insurance, SME as well as specialist personal lines including high-net-worth, the new owner listed.

Jensten announced the purchase of Northern Counties in November 2025, which has offices in Gateshead and Glasgow.

The same month it snapped up Larbert-based Broker One marking its formal entry into the Scottish