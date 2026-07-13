Optio completes Gardian Marine buy

Managing general agent Optio has completed the purchase of fellow MGA Gardian Marine after securing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The deal was first announced in March.

London-based Gardian Marine, backed by Lloyd’s and A-rated insurer capacity and led by co-founders Guy Tyler and Edward Morgan, specialises in marine builders’ risk insurance, ship repairers and liability, voyage and towage insurance, alongside bespoke ancillary products.

RelatedMGA Optio expands marine offering with UK deal

Optio Group has bought London-based managing general agent Gardian Marine for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval.

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