Travel insurance platform Aneevo boosts cancellation cover service for brokers

Aneevo has launched Boost: Cancellation, enabling brokers to arrange additional cover through its platform alongside eligible single trip travel insurance policies.

The specialist travel insurance platform, part of Just Insurance Agents, gives brokers access to a panel of insurers digitally. It was launched at the start of 2024 as the new name for wholesale arm Just Travel Cover and claims to be used by over 500 brokers in the UK.

Aneevo already provided brokers access to a range of policies, from those with no cancellation cover through to cancellation limits of up to £12,500 per person, depending on the insurer and product selected.

Boost: Cancellation is