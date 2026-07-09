PIB takes CFO from Argenta

PIB Group has hired Alastair Hay as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Most recently he served as CFO at Argenta for over two and a half years. Prior to that Hay spent more than seven years at Pharmanovia as CFO and latterly as chief corporate development officer.

He has joined the recently appointed chief operating officer Rob Houghton. PIB claimed both will be “instrumental” to the group’s senior leadership team as it continues with the ambitions to “deliver market-leading organic growth”.

Houghton’s hiring coincided with the departure of Paul Johnson, who had been