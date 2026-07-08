Allianz promises brokers more saying ‘yes’ with digital SME refresh

Allianz UK has made a “step change” in how brokers can trade with it, broadening risk appetite, removing unnecessary referral points and strengthening underwriting support to make it faster and easier to place SME business digitally, according to Eibhlin Swan, director of digital trading at the insurer.

The statement came as the provider released an expansion of its Complete Business offering.

Allianz argued the move signalled a renewed focus on saying ‘yes’ more often which it claimed would give brokers a “compelling reason to take a fresh look at Allianz for SME business”.

The firm has introduced a dedicated team of Complete Business underwriters with higher authority levels, which it argued would support brokers on new business quotes or renewals.

It detailed that the heart of the update is to