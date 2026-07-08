FCA head of insurance surprised by consumer AI buying appetite

Andrew Ruddle, head of insurance market analysis and policy at the Financial Conduct Authority, has expressed surprise at the result of The Mills Review released this month as he also looks to increase cyber insurance take up.

Earlier this week the FCA published its landmark review into the impact of AI on retail financial services, claiming it was the first work of its kind initiated by any regulator around the world.

As part of The Mills Review, it polled just over 5,000 people about “plausible near-future applications of AI” across financial services.

I suspect depending on developments, there’s a very good possibility that will increase over time. But that does pose a lot of questions for us, certainly from a