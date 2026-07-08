Lumara looks to Covéa again for London and South underwriting leader

Business and motor trade combined insurance specialist Lumara has added Jason Hartard as motor trade development underwriter joining from Covéa.

Unveiled in October last year and led by ex-Covéa managers David Aslin and Mark Greig, managing general agent Lumara is supported by Accelerant-backed incubator Mission.

It has since gone on to recruit Matt Draper as lead underwriter for the Midlands, responsible for its broker panel in the region. Draper joined this March from Covéa.

RelatedMGA Lumara adds Draper to lead Midlands offering

Managing general agent Lumara Insurance has appointed Matt Draper as lead underwriter for the Midlands