FCA research reveals AI usage levels among insurance consumers

When it comes to the future use of artificial intelligence, insurance ‘resonates the most’ with consumers who see ‘clear benefits’ in saving time, money and making better decisions, according to research commissioned by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The FCA published its landmark review today into the impact of AI on retail financial services, claiming it was the first work of its kind initiated by any regulator around the world.

It had opened the review, led by executive director Sheldon Mills, in January to assess the implications of advanced AI on consumers, retail financial markets and regulators by 2030 and beyond.

Poll

As part of The Mills Review, it polled just over 5,000 people about “plausible near-future applications of AI” across