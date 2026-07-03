FCA confirms broker funding bill to rise by more than average

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed the broking sector will pay 1.3% more in fees in 2026/27 compared to the current financial year.

The regulator consulted in March on its proposals to hike the contribution to £39.4m from the general insurance distribution pot in which brokers sit. This was a proposed 1.4% increase, double the predicted overall FCA budget growth of 0.7%.

While the annual funding requirement (AFR) of £788.9m has been kept – up from £783.5m this financial year – the bill for brokers has been trimmed marginally to £39.3m.

The 1.3% broker rise will follow on a 2.4% raise in 2025/26, a 9.3% uplift in 2024/25 and a