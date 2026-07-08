Blog: Shower of April M&A deals boosts totals, but numbers still near record lows

June was the driest month this year for UK broker M&A deals. After the slump in activity in 2025, Emmanuel Kenning looks at where the activity is and isn’t happening, and wonders if a new record low is in the long-term forecast.

Thanks to a deal surge in April the UK broker M&A results for the second quarter and half-year were in line with those posted in 2025.

Albeit that only means keeping pace with a year where activity fell dramatically.

The April point is key, as graph one shows. More the busiest than cruellest month.

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