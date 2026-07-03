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Graham Gibson joins Hiscox in claims leadership role

Graham Gibson 2021
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Former Allianz claims boss Graham Gibson has taken on the interim global head of claims role at Hiscox.

Previously chief claims officer at Allianz, he left towards the end of 2025 following over 17 years at the insurer.

Prior to his time at Allianz, he had been claims director at Groupama, a post he took up in 2004 during 13 years with the provider.

RelatedGraham Gibson joins Sicsic 

Sicsic Advisory has appointed former Allianz claims boss Graham Gibson as a senior consultant.

He was also board chairman of Thatcham Research, and sat on the board of the Insurance Fraud Bureau. He is currently the chair

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