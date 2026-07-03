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Insurance Age

People Moves: 29 June – 3 July 2026

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: 1 Answer, Hiscox, Liberty, Lockton, SiriusPoint and HSB.

Hill joins 1 Answer as board consultant

Chris Hill has taken on a board consultant role at 1 Answer Insurance, bringing five decades of insurance sector experience.

He has held senior leadership positions at Direct Line, Octagon Insurance, Sun Alliance and Highway Insurance. Previously Hill served as a non-executive director at Service Insurance Company, Premier Insurance and Extracover Insurance.

Hill will provide strategic

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