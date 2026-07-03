Blog: Blurring the lines – when a message becomes professional advice

Maxim Dobrov, consultancy and professional services sector lead at Hiscox UK, explores how informal messaging platforms are changing the way professional services firms communicate with clients and why the line between conversation and professional advice is becoming harder to define.

Client expectations have changed. While brokers may recognise this shift in their own client relationships, we’re seeing it particularly strongly across the professional services sector. Consultants and advisers are increasingly communicating through WhatsApp, LinkedIn and other messaging platforms, where conversations that might once have taken place in a formal email or report now happen in real time. As a result, what’s changed more than anything is where professional advice is given.

We