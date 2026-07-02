Starr unveils D&O suite to provide brokers consistency

Global investment and insurance organisation Starr has launched a suite of directors’ and officers’ policy wordings, designed to provide brokers and clients with greater certainty, consistency and flexibility.

Available for UK and US public companies, the wordings bring together primary, excess and side A cover under a “cohesive” set of Starr wordings. It claimed the launch will provide a flexible, integrated approach and improve clarity between base policies and endorsements.

The suite incorporates optional endorsements, such as entity investigation cover, providing brokers greater flexibility to tailor coverage for their clients, the provider added.

This launch reflects our commitment to delivering