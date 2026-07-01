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Markerstudy completes MGA sale to Saturn

deal-completed

Markerstudy Group has sold its managing general agent arm, Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited, to Saturn Holdings, in a deal first revealed by Insurance Age.

Both Markerstudy and Saturn – the parent company of Tradex Insurance – are part of Pollen Street’s investment portfolio.

RelatedMarkerstudy to sell MGA business with CUO Humphreys poised to exit 

The PE house invested in Markerstudy in January 2021, and completed a combined deal in 2023 that saw Lloyd’s broker Clegg Gifford brought under the ownership of Markerstudy Group, while motor trade and taxi specialist insurer Tradex was held separately by the Saturn.

As also revealed by Insurance Age, as

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