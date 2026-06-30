Aviva launches minifleet excess reductions on Fast Trade

Aviva has added an excess reduction of up to £200 for minifleet customers with policies traded on Fast Trade, to support brokers in delivering stronger claims outcomes for their SME customers.

It is a further update for the proposition as in February Aviva enhanced minifleet to allow brokers to place up to 20 vehicles at new business.

Available to both new business and renewal customers, Aviva claimed the latest upgrade has been designed to improve the speed and outcome of commercial motor claims, whilst helping to manage overall costs.

We share our brokers’ ambition to consistently deliver a faster and more efficient claims experience for our mutual customers.Chris Whiting, Aviva

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