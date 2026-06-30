Covéa reveals GWP splits and CORs for 2025

Covéa Insurance has broken down the performance of its commercial and personal lines units in an update on the 2025 results confirming improved profitability in both.

The commercial lines combined operating ratio improved to 93.4% in 2025 from 95.5% the year before.

The personal lines COR was trimmed even more, falling year-on-year from 97.2% to 89.7%.

This April Covéa revealed post-tax profit more than doubled between 2024 and 2025 to £72.4m with a COR of 91.6% but did not separate out the performance by sector.

The 91.6% included non-core lines which the insurer is exiting. Without this sub-group the COR would have been 90.7%.

GWP

The provider’s Annual Report