 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Global insurance firm ANV buys London-headquartered travel MGA

travel insurance
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

ANV, a global insurance intermediary platform, has signed up to buy Assured Underwriting Group, as part of continued expansion in the UK.

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal with seller UK-based private equity firm Mobeus is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

ANV Group, owner of Arc Legal, Collegiate, Qualis and Abacus, was part of a portfolio spun out of AmTrust in a move announced in September that completed in December.

This acquisition is fully aligned with ANV’s strategy of partnering with specialist MGAs in niche markets, and we’re excited to work with Richard, Walter and the team to build on this strong

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: