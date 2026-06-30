Global insurance firm ANV buys London-headquartered travel MGA

ANV, a global insurance intermediary platform, has signed up to buy Assured Underwriting Group, as part of continued expansion in the UK.

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal with seller UK-based private equity firm Mobeus is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

ANV Group, owner of Arc Legal, Collegiate, Qualis and Abacus, was part of a portfolio spun out of AmTrust in a move announced in September that completed in December.

This acquisition is fully aligned with ANV’s strategy of partnering with specialist MGAs in niche markets, and we’re excited to work with Richard, Walter and the team to build on this strong