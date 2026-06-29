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CDL hits record revenue but downward profit drift continues

data strategy for AI

Software house CDL grew revenue by 3.5% last year to a new high of £66.76m. However, profit after tax slid again.

The turnover boost for the year ended 30 September built on a rise of 8.4% in 2024.

The post-tax result of £7.31m was down from £9.37m, a filing at Companies House for CDL Group Holdings showed.

It marked the fourth year in a row of declines, having been as high as £11.19m in 2021 before the downward series began dipping below £10m for the first time in 2024.

Spend

According to the technology specialists, the latest figures reflected “a clear commitment” to investing harder in agentic AI, cloud

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