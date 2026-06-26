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Lockton wins Law Society Scotland account for further five years

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Lockton has been reappointed by the Law Society of Scotland to administer and broker its Master Policy for professional indemnity insurance for a further five years having held the account for a decade.

The Law Society of Scotland, established in 1949, is the professional body for over 14,000 Scottish solicitors.

The Master Policy is the compulsory PI insurance arrangement which covers all Scottish solicitors working in private practice. Rather than individual firms arranging their own professional indemnity insurance the Law Society arranges the Master Policy.

Lockton demonstrated through the tender process that they remain the best fit for us in terms of capacity, in-depth understanding of the

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